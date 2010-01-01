The Diocese of Grand Island operates under the direction of Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt in his role as shepherd and teacher. Consisting of over 42,000 square miles in central and western Nebraska the Church is a true cross section of age, race and economic background, yet we are truly one in the faith and family of Christ. As members of a universal Church, we live and practice our faith in our parishes and homes. We share this wonderful gift, not only with those we see everyday, but with others throughout our diocese. It is this faith that we are called to live in a manner that reflects Christ in our midst.



The Diocese provides an organizational structure through its chancery offices and various ministries to ensure communication, education, cooperation and assistance in the religious needs of the Church throughout western Nebraska.



























